Xiaomi strengthens the post-sale service in Italy and opens a new warehouse

Xiaomi, in order to thank all the italians who have wanted to give confidence in this particular historical moment, has decided to bring the own warehouse Mi.com in Italybut it has also strengthened the after-sales service.

“This is an important day in the history of Xiaomi, Italy, opens today, in fact, the first warehouse mi.com on the Italian territory. This new opening allows us to deliver on the promise made a few months ago to our users who required a service at the local level, more and more fast and efficient. In this way we reduce considerably the time of delivery and, at the same time, we keep our promise” said Davide Lunardelli, Head of Marketing at Xiaomi Italy.

With regard to the offers dedicated to the service post sale, up to 31 July 2020 all the owners of smartphones Xiaomi no longer protected by the legal guarantee, will be able to access to repair and replacement of the screen or the motherboard to pieces discounted. The cost of service includes labor for the repairthe shipment and replacement of damaged components.

All the details are available on thea dedicated area on the website of Xiaomi, where are indicated also the costs of after-sales service for each product that falls within the promotion.