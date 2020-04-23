Yankees: We dedicate the cover to the Red Sox for the theft of signs, and cheating in MLB

The rivalry between the U.s. of New York and the Red Sox Boston in Major League Baseball (MLB – Major League) is also played up in the press.

They say that in war anything goes and that they have the Yankees and the Red Sox in MLB it is not the exception.

And this time the newspaper NY Daily News of New York and covers the Yankees he dedicated his cover of this Thursday 23 April 2020 to the Red Sox and the punishment and the suspensions of the Major League as result of the research of MLB by the theft of sign e-illegal and trap in the season of 2018:

“Forget about Brady and Gronk, all the world is singing again in Boston after winning the theft of the sign, the rap: Trick Caroline”, is the Spanish translation of the cover.