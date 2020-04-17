Yann Barthes : funny mea culpa after a blunder committed in Daily

Yann Barthes launched his show Daily in a funny way, this Thursday, April 16. Questioned by internet users, the facilitator has done his mea culpa for a mistake that he had committed a day earlier.

The containment plays with the filming of many tv programs. If Cyril Hanouna this at all costs TPMP since its lounge, Yann Barthes himself makes it always on the tray Daily. And it’s on a positive note that the host star of TMC to launch his show, every night. As soon as it appears at the antenna, the journalist actually the count of the number of days, hours and minutes it remains for us to live before the end of the containment, extended until Monday, may 11. But the star of the PAF is never immune from error.

Yann Barthes presents his excuses

Wednesday, April 15, Yann Barthes has been challenged by many viewers after she announced that there was… 37 440 seconds of containment. A blunder for which he kept apologising, this Thursday, April 16. ” Today, I would like to make a rectif. Last night, I did bleed the eyes of all the bins scientists of France. I said there were 26 days of confinement, and that this represented 37 440 seconds. No ! It was obviously of minutes ! “he-he said a few seconds after launch Daily.

But the sworn enemy of Cyril Hanouna prefers to respond to criticism with humor. ” Yes, I am planted and I apologize ! “has he responded to tweeters who claimed that he didn’t know how to count. ” Now, let me just do a test “, he continued, before asking Julien Bellver how did ” 2+2 “. ” You see, he knows how to count ! However, it has not shocked anyone here. It means that I’m talking only one, and that person doesn’t give a fuck about what I’m saying “, concluded the moderator. It seems that yes.