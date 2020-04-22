Yannick Noah is in bed and perfused for a joke, he apologised

You can’t laugh at all in this period, where the epidemic Covid-19 casualties in the four corners of the world. Yannick Noah has learned to his cost. Last weekend, the legend of French tennis has posted a video on his account Instagram in which he appears bed-ridden and infused… at the Ricard. A joke that did not really amuse the users in this time of health crisis. The man has since removed the video and apologized.

“Take care of yourself”

This Tuesday, April 21, Yannick Noah has posted a new message on Instagram. “A few days ago, I posted a video that was offbeat, but that has apparently shocked so many of you. I apologize”, can we thus read. Yannick Noah was also required to provide support to both patients and nursing staff. “I have a lot of admiration and respect for the nursing staff. I will bring them, as well as to patients who are struggling daily against this cursed virus, all my support”. “Take care of yourself,” a-t-he concluded. A mea culpa is much appreciated by people who already seem to have forgiven him.

