Ycare sings on his balcony… and repacking by a neighbor

No chance for the singer Ycare who had started on his balcony in a musical performance to entertain his neighbours. He was stopped in his tracks by a neighbor, not a music-lover who has put an end to the nice moment as he tells it on Twitter.

There are stars that are expected to be religiously all the appearances of music like Francis Cabrel – which has moved viewers with her cover of Puppets Christopher – who proved a massive hit with each video, and then there are the others, for whom things are more difficult. Recently the singer Raphael has annoyed his companion, the actress Mélanie Thierry, for you have started a live in her kitchen while she was getting ready to prepare the meal. The singer Ycare old New Star and ex-Malika Ménard has also experience a disappointment told with much humour on Twitter... Confined to his home in Paris, he told this Tuesday moving to his window to give them voice : “I played and sang on my balcony. On the other side of the boulevard, in the building across the street, we listened with attention, and benevolence“.

Treated as the bard Assurancetourix

But the musical interlude is rudely interrupted by a neighbor obviously unreceptive to the talented singer of lebanese origin. “When suddenly, a “Ta gueule !” in arises. I forgot, for a moment, I was in Paris“, he says. A story if it is told with irony allows him to conclude with a tackle subtle to the attention of some Twitter users : “Paris, sometimes, like Twitter“, glisse-t-il l’air de rien. Challenged strongly by a few users in the wake of his tweet he said :” The neighbors were asking for. I do requires that I never never never… Limit shy. I’m being honest. Just the “fuck up” a little violent “, adding : “The building across the street has asked for a song. I’m not the type to force on me, believe the. I’ve done it. Result, bim”. In any case Ycare can count on the support of her fans who advised him “to fuck”, making a glance at the title of his new song with Axelle Red I don’t care.