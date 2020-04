If there is an area in which we weren’t expecting the american star, it is the paint. Renoir and Courbet must already be turning in their graves, the new artist fashion it is our Britney Spears sweetheart.

The news came on the 6th of January, the @galerie_sympalocated in Figeac, in the heart of Occitania, will host the paintings of the star from the January 18, 2020, for an exhibition entitled “Sometimes you just gotta play !!!!!”.