Yes, it is Frances Conroy in season 2 – The actress, Netflix is a veteran of over 100 roles!

Dead to Me Netflix is back for its season 2 as anticipated in may 2020, and even a surprise appearance by Frances Conroy!

Netflix has often been considered as a testing ground for the talents of emerging actors, but the global reach of the streaming service has also attracted many big stars in recent years.

This is Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, or Chris Hemsworth in Extraction, there has always been renowned actors who appear on Netflix.

Now, another big name in the theatre industry, Frances Conroy made an appearance in an original Netflix, after having played a role in the second season of Dead to Me of Liz Feldman.

Dead to Me season 2 on Netflix

Season 2 of Dead to Me is arriving on Netflix on may 8, 2020.

The season 10 episodes occurs a year after the release of season 1, but continues the story of Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) as if we had never left.

Season 1 ended dramatically, with the pair standing over the corpse of Steve Wood (James Marsden) and the new episode continues as the pair attempts to cover their tracks.

Presentation of Frances Conroy as Eileen Wood

A new addition to the cast of season 2 is Frances Conroy, who takes the role of Eileen Wood in the series.

Eileen is the mother of Steve and his new arrival and the new love of Jen, Ben Wood, the twin brother of Steve (also played by James Marsden).

The arrival of Frances Conroy, 66, who has more than 100 role-players to his name, has been very well received by the fan base of the series, many of which have used social media to praise the choice of casting.

Three seconds on the screen and I’m already in love with the character of Frances Conroy in Dead to Me pic.twitter.com/SfhFAdPHZv – Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) may 9, 2020

Frances Conroy: Movies & TV

As mentioned, the CV of Frances Conroy has more than 100 role-players and Dead to Me is only the latest of a long series of apparitions notables.

According to IMDb, Frances made her debut as an actress in 1978 when she appeared in the movie television All’s Well That Ends Well.

Since then, she has held roles in a plethora of productions of fame, including Six Feet Under, How I Met Your Mother, The Mist, American Horror Story, and even the Joker in 2019, where she played the mother of Arthur Fleck, Penny.

In the near future to Frances Conroy is a expected onset alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst in the movie the Power of the Dog which should come out in 2021.

In the meantime, season 2 of Dead to Me, which starred Frances Conroy, is available for streaming now after its release on Netflix on may 8.

