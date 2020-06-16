Yes, Jul landed also in Fortnite for the promotion of his album

To promote the release of The machinehis next album, to be released on the 19th of June, July has landed on Fortnite with three maps previously unpublished. It makes the point.

Now it is finished off in a promotion original Jul will release their next album The machine. This new project, which was presented as the twentieth of the artist – the accounts vary depending on the mixtapes and albums free of charge – wants to strengthen the strong ties that develop Jul and their fans. For the occasion, the rapper from marseille has been invited to go in the video game, Fortnite, in which it has been designed in three maps to present to their world and his new project.

In sum, there are three cards that are creative, designed by the two players NokSs and Vertigo. All three offer a deep immersion in the world of extra-terrestrials Jul, with a blind test, and the patterns carved on the codes of the artist in marseille. An original way to present your new project, and to involve the fans in their own promotion. The maps are available with the use of codes, it communicates in the press release of Jul on your social networks.

Jul follows the way of video games

With this original concept, Jul allows you to combine two promotional items to be effective and modern. On the one hand, to break into the field of play of preferential of the artists in the last few weeks. Since the success of Travis Scott, author of a superb performance in Fortnite live, there are many peers in the world of video games, to satisfy their communication. Alonso had already given a concert in GTA Vwhile Drake seems to gradually integrate Fortnite in turn.

Jul, it does not pass through the franchise from Epic Games, based on the maps creative to offer exclusive content to their fans. The goal, always : ensure the closeness he has with his Team of Jul. All the promotion of this new album also rotates around this feeling, until the cover, designed by one of their fans.

