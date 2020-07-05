Yes, “Maskne” is now a real problem for the skin: how to prevent and treat skin rashes related to facial masks

“Failed” Tips for skin care in summer by Dr. Paul Nassif

As if 2020 was not difficult enough, we have a new skin problem on the face: “maskne “.

A combination of masks and acne, a few eruptions on the face, caused by the use of masks and protective when they are in the public spaces in the centre of the pandemic coronavirus in course to protect themselves and others. And if you have to travel, you can cover the face for hours and hours, which, yes, can wreak havoc on your skin.

To help better understand what causes these new pressures and, more importantly, how to treat and prevent them, we spoke to Olga Lorencina stylist famous account Halle Berry, Zoe Kravitz, Emily Blunt and Eva mendes among its famous guests, on ” maskne “.

The good news? The eruptions caused by the masks are not different from all the other outbreaks that we could find, Lorencin what assures us: “An escape is an escape! I think that they are not particularly different from any other escape. “