YNW Melly asks for help to Kanye West.

Sick, the rapper asked Yeezy to intervene.

It is not known whether he has powers or the ear of the president Trump, but Kanye West has become a recours. It has helped to the release of A$Ap Rocky when he was in prison in Sweden and today it is his former protégé, YNW Melly, sick of the coronavirus, and imprisoned, who asks her for help in order to be able to be released for healing.

The legal team around YNW Melly has of course done things in the right order. Their client having been tested positive Covid-19, it has, like the lawyers of 6ix9ine also did so, asked the court for the release of their client so that it can be treated in the best conditions. But the rapper is accused of a double murder and the families of the victims opposed his release. And justice was ultimately not allowed. As a result, YNW Melly remained, ill, behind bars. In desperation, he posted a message that short, but eloquent on Twitter in which he asks Kanye West to intervene.