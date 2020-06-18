“Yoga : the gift of India to humanity” by his EXCELLENCY the Ambassador of India in Tunisia

Tunisia-Tribune (Yoga) – That communMadonna, Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Halle Berry, Lady Gaga, Julia Robert, Demi Moore, Robert Downey Jr., David Beckham, Justin Timberlake and Sting ?Well, they are important personalities, they are very popular and in the way and I swear to all that Yoga !In fact, yoga has gained popularity in the whole world, not only because it allows them to ” sweat “, but also for its therapeutic and calming effects. In recognition of its overall health benefits, the United Nations, in the year 2015, déclaréle June 21 of each year as ” international Day of yoga “. This idea has been proposed, for the first time, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the United Nations General Assembly, to be held in 2014. In his speech, said :” yoga is an invaluable gift of ancient Indian tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action, restraint and fulfilment, preaches harmony between man and nature and offers a holistic approach to health and well-being. It is not about exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with oneself, with the world and with nature. By changing our way of life, and promote in us the consciousness,that puts us on the path dubien-be. Work together with a view to the institution of an International Day of Yoga “. The chosen day coincides with the summer solstice, the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere (the shortest in the southern hemisphere), and that,for this purpose, has a meaning and a particular importance, in many parts of the world.

The wordyogacomes from a sanskrit root yujthat meansthe union etqui highlights the faculties, to join, to direct and focus their attention. The art and science of the ancients, yoga is now recognized as a form of mind-body medicine that integrates the components of health-physical, mental, and spiritual of an individual, in order to improve their health and to preserve, in particular,diseases related to stress. Yoga helps to decrease the secretion of cortisol, the main stress hormone.The yoga strengthens muscles, provides assistance to the heart by reducing the blood pressure and heart rate, relieves stress, promotes relaxation and helps to adopt healthy eating habits.All of this translates into a higher degree of life, better sleep and a reduction of symptoms that can lead to illness and chronic pain.In addition to all these benefits for the physical and mental health, yoga is a channel that connects a person to their spirituality, through meditation and concentration.There’s an indisputable relationship between the physical and mental health of a person, and the peace and welfare of the interiors of yoga creates.

For fans of science, they need the seal of the research is positive in each activity, yoga is actually promoted by the scientists?Yes, without a doubt ! Important studies, published by the medical journals of prestige, such as leLancet, the British Medical Journal, the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, the Journal of Clinical Oncology, the Annals of Internal Medicine, etc, have shown the benefits of yoga. These studies have shown that yoga, practiced regularly, increases flexibility, increases the the strength, improves the vital capacity of the breath, improves heart health, reduces stress, reduces inflammation, and increases longevity.

The origins of Yoga: the philosophy and practice of yoga have been described, for the first time, by Patanjali in his classic text, Yoga Sutras, 5andCentury before christ. Today, people equate yoga only with theyoga posturesthe famousThe Asanas, that constituentla physical practice of yoga.The the asanas however, they are only one aspect of yoga.The other components include conscious breathing, meditation and life style changes and diet.The embassies and missions of indians all over the world to organize the celebration of the international Day of yoga, from 2015, with a massive turnout and enthusiastic, the 21 of June of each year.We firmly believe that the yoga is the path of the self, through the self, the self” etqu it is, therefore, to be shared with all.

Yoga in the arab world : The arab and islamic world has experienced a significant increase in the yoga classes, video and other online tutorials.Saudi Arabia has recognized the yoga as a sport in November of 2017.The premièreinstructrice a graduate of yoga, Nouf Marwaai, has been awarded thePadma Shri, which is the fourth distinction civileindienne, in march of 2018. Founder of the Foundation Arab Yoga in saudi Arabia, was awarded the prize in recognition of their efforts to spread the yoga in saudi Arabia and recognized as a sporting activity.Today, several men and women in the arab world to teach yoga, in the Arabic language, including : Yoga BilArabiand a large part of this teaching is also provided online.

Yoga has been hosted in Tunisia.The embassy of India has organized more than 100 events, in different parts of the country, in partnership with several organizations and companies.Daily yoga classes take place at Belvedere park and in several clubs of young people.The embassy has received requests from several of these clubs and several of the provinces, requesting the organisation of courses of yoga in your frame.More than 10 tunisian citizens who have received training in yoga in India.The embassy has recently started a collaboration with the national television channel al-Wataniya, in view of the live broadcast of a daily program of yoga, in order to promote good health, strengthen the immunity of the people and bringing yoga to every home.

In these times of pandemic Covid-19, the weaknesses and vulnerabilities of human life have been brutally exposed.The use that we can give our inner strength, our immunity, and the regular practice of yogan ” have never been so crucial. Therefore, I urge you all to get to yoga.It is rightly said that“It is not not to be good at something, is to be good for you” and even if it is only a beginner, yoga can help us to probe our inner strength and to be gentle with ourselves.