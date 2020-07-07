Yoko Ono bad ? A closure confirms a horrible reality

Yoko Ono was not going to be in a great state of form. Three years after having been found to be suffering from a disease, without revealing the name, the ex of John Lennon is still struggling.

Yoko Ono, activist, and committed artist, is best known for having shared more than ten years of the life of the leader of the Beatles, John Lennon, before his murder in 1980. Of their union are, of course, that is born of the struggle, but above all a son, Sean, who takes today more than ever the attention of his mother, 87 years of age. As Elliot Mintz, near Yoko Ono, has informed the The New York Post, the health of the Japanese was not going to improve since it was revealed in 2017 to be a disease of which she refused to disclose the name of :” [Elle] it has definitely slowed downas any person that age “you trust your friend, in addition to indicate that she could not go without medical care daily.

Yoko Ono at her worst moment ?

The latest public appearances of the widow of John Lennon raised a lot of concern among fans of the ex-partner of legend. Yoko Ono was appeared several times in a wheelchair or in the inability to move without a cane in hand. In these moments, she can count with the unconditional support and the indispensable presence of her son, Sean, very available to his mother in the face of a deterioration in his health. Aware that time is running out, Sean Lennon made sure to spend as much time as possible with her :” Sean is his best friendhe says he always Elliot Mintz in The New York Post. Dinner two or three times a week together, and he calls once in a while his mom and his group “. There is No doubt that it is more than ever of yours, that Yoko Ono has need in these difficult times.