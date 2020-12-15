CELEBRITIES

Yolanda Hadid shares photos of Zayn Malik at Gigi Hadid’s baby shower

Posted on

The mother of the supermodel published unpublished images of her son-in-law at the celebration prior to the birth of their baby.

Powerful couple Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have yet to fully reveal their daughter to the world, but as of now, fans have been enjoying some snapshots from her baby shower.

Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, took to Instagram to share two adorable photos in which one of which showed the proud parents holding a pink cake inside.

In another photo, it appears that the three of them are huddled in a loving embrace.

Yolanda named the event the “highlight of 2020” and even thanked the couple for the gift.

“This PINK baby news was the highlight of our 2020 year… Thank you Mom and Dad for this great gift,” says the caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid)

Fans couldn’t help but praise the couple for their beautiful photos.

