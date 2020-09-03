Yooka Laylee– PS4 Game Download For Free





While we felt great we can deliver the video game in October as initially predicted in our Kickstarter, the Playtonic group has actually made a decision that it would certainly favor to include a couple of added months’ gloss to the video game timetable.Ultimately, this will certainly permit us to supply a much better video game to the tens-of-thousands of you that have actually sustained us throughout growth. And that’s what all of us desire, best?We make certain some will certainly be let down by the possibility of a couple of added months’ delay, nevertheless the group is certain that we have actually made the best choice for the video game which you’ll be pleased with the outcomes when Yooka-Laylee gets here early following year.You can see using the brand-new screenshots on the Yooka video game web page what we have actually had the ability to attain in simply one brief year and also a couple of added months will certainly make sure that our initial trip is a much more excellent one come the day we considerably cruise right into port.From currently till completion of following week, do not be stunned if you see even more Yooka-Laylee insurance coverage show up on your much-loved websites and also video clip networks– and also the Kickstarter Toybox experience is still prepared to get here at some point in July.Thanks once again for your assistance. We wish you appreciate the trailer– and also see you at E3!

Download Now