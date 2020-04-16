Yoshimar Yotún had fear spread of coronavirus when I went to the facilities of the Blue Cross

At the time that Cruz Azul played better in the Closing 2020, the peruvian Yoshimar Yotún suffered from an injury. Therefore, at the beginning of march he had surgery for a fissure by stress fifth bone of the metatarsus left and, so far, has not received the medical discharge.
Now, the midfielder spoke about his recovery in an interview with the peruvian program Radio Ovation. In the talk he had with the average american, revealed that he was afraid to attend to the facilities of the club celeste pandemic coronavirus.
“The club brought all the equipment so he could perform the rehabilitation here at home. I asked them that because I have children and I was afraid to go to the club, treat me and then return home,” explained the also selected of Peru.
He pointed out that the Machine we brought several appliances, including a bike in the gym of The Wheel so that she could continue with her recovery. In addition, he indicated that the medical body of the cement and the selection of your country have had a close communication.
For the moment, the midfielder noted that he has not been able to use their footwear usual for the injury. “I’m with a special shoe, you say huarache here (in Mexico), which not allow me to do the bending of a normal walk. Does not allow the fifth (metatarsal) make your normal movement”, he added.
On his progress in rehabilitation, Yoshi explained that the doctor of the blues had to make a readjustment of the dates of his medical discharge, due to the break caused by the coronavirus. “The doctor told me 4 weeks and already passed 4 weeks. I pulled out a study and lacked stick a little, but as everything has stopped has given me 4 more weeks”said.
“I’m taking it pretty quiet. Obviously, I would like to be running or working out, but this break helps me to recover and don’t miss a party,” he said.
He acknowledged that the suspension of the Liga MX will benefit you on your return, but clarified that it may return as a substitute. “Sure, when again the league will be going to the bank to regain rhythm, but I’m better”, he said.
He also spoke of how his family lives the pandemic coronavirus, as some are in Peru, and the others are in Italy, one of the regions hit hardest by the virus. “Thank God my family is well. I’m a little quiet because my family in Peru is well and abide by what the president says (Martín Vizcarra) and that everything is back to normal,” he said.
however, he said that his sister and nieces live in the city of Milan. “In Italy it is a complicated thing. My sister is in Milan and thanks to God it is well with my nieces and have not had any symptoms,” he said.
Finally, he gave details of his relationship with his compatriot and companion of the selection, Christian Cave, who currently plays in Pachuca. “He is like my brother, we have shared moments in Mexico. It has come to my house and I to theirs. It is in a club that is getting to the playoffs and it is important to have the limelight,” he said.