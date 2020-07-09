“You believe that France or Germany alone can cope ? It is up to the 27 that we’re going to get !”, lance Nathalie Loiseau





France Inter Wednesday, July 8, the walker Nathalie Loiseau, mep (Renovate Europe), and former minister of foreign Affairs recalled the urgent need to see the european heads of State to adopt the recovery plan the Old Continent after the crisis of the health coronavirus. While Germany is the presidency of the european Union from 1 July, Angela Merkel comes to speak Wednesday in front of the european parliament, meeting in Brussels.” data-reactid=”19″>Guest France Inter Wednesday, July 8, the walker Nathalie Loiseau, mep (Renovate Europe), and former minister of foreign Affairs recalled the urgent need to see the european heads of State to adopt the recovery plan the Old Continent after the crisis of the health coronavirus. While Germany is the presidency of the european Union from 1 July, Angela Merkel comes to speak Wednesday in front of the european parliament, gathered in Brussels.

The franco-German engine is working at full speed, it is necessary, but not sufficient.

Nathalie Loiseau, mep Renovate Europe to franceinfo

Today, it is necessary that Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel and the european Commission to convince all european States. What we have been able to do 700 in the european parliament, with 27 of the council of chiefs (…)

Read more about Franceinfo

“data-reactid=”25″>Read more about Franceinfo

Has to read also