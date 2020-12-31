YOU CAN HEAR ARCHIE WISHING “HAPPY NEW YEAR” ON HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE’S PODCAST

The first taste of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle podcast is out and there is a cameo that will make you melt: that of Archie!

In mid-December, the Sussexes had revealed the collaboration between their production house Archewell Audio and Spotify which involves a podcast that will arrive in full in 2021, but which has now been anticipated by a special episode for the Holidays.

At the end of the episode, Harry and Meghan are heard addressing their baby encouraging him to speak into the microphone.

“ Archie, is this funny? ” Asks the Duchess. And the little one replies: ” Funny “.

Then Harry asks him to repeat after him: ” Happy New Year “, so Archie wishes them well and then all three burst into laughter together.

You can hear Archie’s voice from 31:57 :

This is the first time Archie, 19 months old, has been heard in public.

You can take a look at how much he’s grown in the Sussex 2020 Christmas card.