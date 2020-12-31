CELEBRITIES

YOU CAN HEAR ARCHIE WISHING “HAPPY NEW YEAR” ON HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE’S PODCAST

Posted on

The first taste of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle podcast is out and there is a cameo that will make you melt: that of Archie!

In mid-December, the Sussexes had revealed the collaboration between their production house Archewell Audio and Spotify which involves a podcast that will arrive in full in 2021, but which has now been anticipated by a special episode for the Holidays.

via GIPHY

At the end of the episode, Harry and Meghan are heard addressing their baby encouraging him to speak into the microphone.

“ Archie, is this funny? ” Asks the Duchess. And the little one replies: ” Funny “.

Then Harry asks him to repeat after him: ” Happy New Year “, so Archie wishes them well and then all three burst into laughter together.

You can hear Archie’s voice from 31:57 :

This is the first time Archie, 19 months old, has been heard in public.

You can take a look at how much he’s grown in the Sussex 2020 Christmas card.

