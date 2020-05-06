You can participate in their clip!

For years, their fans have been waiting for this! Justen Bieber and Ariana Grande, longtime friends, have finally responded to this demand and work together. It is a few days ago, on the social networks, the two stars announced the good news, so long awaited by their audiences. In a message, we can discover a very simple drawing, depicting two figures in a house, with the inscription, “stuck with you” (stuck with you). It is now known that this is the title of the future single common. It will be available on the 8th may next.

And who says new single, new clip! With the constraints of the containment and of the pandemic, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande will not be able to produce a clip traditional. In this particular period, the two stars are appealing to their fans. “Help us to do the video Stuck With U. I want to see you have fun during this quarantine. It is the song of bal for all those who can not go to their prom this year. Send us your videos in your dresses and your suits with your loved ones, ” wrote Justin Bieber on his social networks. A clip that is worth to be participatory for a song that has referred to humanitarian. All the profits generated by this song will be donated to the Foundation First Responders Children. It provides scholarships for the children of the caregivers, and all those who are in the front line during this health crisis.