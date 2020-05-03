You can repeat please?! Miley Cyrus says she and Emily Osment are not always heard in the scenes of ‘Hannah Montana’

When we think of friendships of long-standing that are born of our favourite shows from the Disney Channel in the late 2000s to the early 2010s, our thoughts go instantly to Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment.

The two have played together in the sitcom success of Hannah Montana from 2006 to 2011, and although they played best friends on-screen, it seemed to us that their relationship in real life was closely linked to that of their characters.

Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment | DISNEY CHANNEL / ISABELLA VOSMIKOVA

So you can imagine how we were shocked to learn that Cyrus and Osment weren’t when the cameras have stopped rolling.

Cyrus and Osment had the ideal friendship on the screen

No one can deny that Miley and Lilly from Hannah Montana had the type of friendship we all expected.

Although the show was focused on Miley lives a double life as a schoolgirl in an average day, and idol teen international night, she has also followed in her friendship with Lilly Truscott, with whom she became friends shortly after his move to Malibu.

Throughout the series, the dynamic duo would not only come in a plethora of antics and crazy together, but also had some of their biggest milestones side-by-side.

Then they played the friends ideals to the screen, there was a time when Cyrus and Osment were just as close as their characters in real life and spread out even of their friendship.

“When we first met, automatically she and I were really very close. When we are together, we are never silent because there is so much to tell and so many stories, ” said Cyrus about Osment to Seventeen in 2008.” Every day it is something new for us. When you’re with someone all the time, it’s more than just that she and I are friends, we are sisters now. “

But like most friends, the relationship of Cyrus and Osment has been put to the test as the series gained in popularity.

Four years after the premiere of Hannah Montana on the Disney Channel, Cyrus has spoken of his friendship with Osment in his autobiography, Miles To Go, alluding to a time when things were a bit difficult between the two.

“Emily and I have tried to be friends, we really did, but it has always ended in a fight,” she has written. “Our characters getting along so well, why can’t we act the same way in real life? ” she wrote.

Where is the friendship of Cyrus and Osment today?

Although Cyrus and Osment have experienced a difficult period in their friendship, the couple’s relationship has apparently improved over time.

In 2013, the co-stars seemed to have put aside the beef that they had previously made between them and reconnected on Twitter, because they apparently had no phone number.

After this, the co-star has remained in close contact and cried out often on the social networks, proving to fans that their relationship was still as strong.

Then, in march 2020, the agents had waited years for the fans of the meeting waiting on the talk show live Cyrus on Bright Minded: Live with Miley.

During the show, Cyrus and Osment were served a nostalgia serious while remembering all their favorite memories on the shelf.

The reunion was just enough to prove to fans that the former co-stars are still great friends and will always have a special bond, no matter how many years have passed since their days on Hannah Montana.