You déconfinez? I won the high school – BLOG

BLOG – The containment, in the beginning, it was simple. But at the end of two weeks, it was a little irritating not to go out or go to school… because I don’t have the internet. One would have said that I was in a movie, kind I am legend with Will Smith. Alone in the world.

Before I had a decoder, but it has been removed compared to the price and since it has not resumed… so, I no longer have access to the internet. I tried to see with the neighborhood, but the first neighbour refused so I gave up. And until now, still no connection for the online course or to distract me. After two months of confinement.

I’m in the terminal, in bac pro productions printed. The other students have the internet so they make the course Zoom. My CPE and my prof main are aware of my conditions, so my prof of French and history, geo calls me to give me my course in a phone call. My teacher printed output calls me also, it makes me review to see if I still remember what I learned. This is individual, just the teacher and me. They give me tips for revision and exercises.

You want to tell your story? An event in your life has made you see things differently? You want to break a taboo? You can send your testimony to temoignage@huffingtonpost.fr and see all the testimonials that we have published.

There was the social worker who calls me also to take new. But the other profs, they just the course on networks and démerder. And me, I still can't.

Some days, I stayed right at the window

During the confinement, I could not distract me either. Every day, I was only watching the news on tv, I was playing on my phone or I was cooking with my mother. It was rather fun. But I can’t do it everyday because that to eat for several days.

Otherwise, I stayed at the window. When I had enough of the tv or my phone (which has no 4G!). When I looked outside, I saw a lot more things than before: I took the time to look at the sky, the cars in the parking lot just in front of me, the neighbour is out with her dogs. The sun and the buildings around. And I also took the time to listen to the street: there were a lot less people than before in this street. The noise was rare. A painful silence for some…

I have neighbors who have lost loved ones in the corona. I sense this atmosphere, at night sometimes I can still hear people crying and ambulances take people and leave.

My only activity? Wait for the call from the high school

Since the déconfinement, I go out more often, I see friends and there are more people in the street. However, courts have not resumed: I'm still waiting for the prof calls me to go pick up a tablet at the high school. And they had to send me the courses by mail, but still nothing. I have let go somewhat the case anyway. I don't know what to do except wait for the call from my prof main. I can't track my progress properly.

The containment, it kept me away from the high school. I lost the hope and the envy of the studies. Now, I think I’ll work directly: join the army or do the brand, like flocking of the cars. I said nothing to them compared to the tray no more: normally with my notes I have, but I’m not sure. You can’t say that I am a model student…

There, they say that it will resume on 2 June, but I thought it was going to restart quickly, just after the déconfinement! The high school is just open to retrieve the tablets, and for Parcoursup. The online course, it is too hard. It seems that high school is over for me.

This post comes from the writing workshops conducted by the PTA (the Area of primary Expression), a media device to support the expression of youth 15 to 25 years that bear witness to their daily as the latest news that concern them.

(The author’s name has been changed at his request)