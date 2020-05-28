“You deserve our anger” : celebrities mourn the death of George Floyd

“Please, I can’t breathe. My stomach hurts me. My neck hurts me. All of it makes me ill. They are going to kill me.” These are the last words spoken by George Floyd, an african-american, 46 years old, passed away on Monday, may 25, after his violent arrest. The video of this moment, filmed by a bandwidth – the latter had tried to intervene, without success, shows a police officer pinning to the ground, George Floyd, and keeping long minutes, his knee resting on the neck of the man moaning. During this time, a second police officer maintains other passers-by at a distance. The sequence, referred to as the”unbearable” (especially by actress Aïssa Maïga), has become viral. Since then, celebrities of all stripes have expressed their anger, their sorrow and their indignation on the social networks. The four police officers present on the spot have, themselves, been sacked.

The hashtag #icantbreathe

“You deserved to breathe, a dignity, a life, writes Ava Duvernay, the director of Selma (2014). Not to die in the street, killed by the knee of a white policeman leaning on the nape of your neck. You deserve our tears, our prayers, our anger, our action.” The supermodel Naomi Campbell is reported “disgusted and tired of being sad” to see African-Americans “to die for no reason”. The singer Cardi B is also said to be “tired” of seeing reproduce such police violence against African-Americans. “That is what it will take to stop it ? is it insurgent on his account Instagram. A civil war ? A new president ? Violent riots ?”



Many personalities, like the singer Angèle and actress Lupita’nyong’o, shared the portrait of the victim, accompanied by the hashtags #georgefloyd, #justiceforgeorgefloyd or #blacklivesmatter. Personalities have also included the hashtag #icantbreathe, which was created after the death of the middle-aged pay tribute to him, like the slogan “Rest in Power” – a derivative of “Rest In Peace” – notably revived by Jamie Foxx and Beyoncé. Actresses Leïla Bekhti and Mélanie Thierry are, in turn, shared on Instagram the cover of the Timeson which officers of fonts armed and helmeted pursue a civil african-american. The title : “America 1968/2015/2020 – what has changed and what has not changed.”

“Ecœurant and heartbreaking”

On the same social network, Laeticia Hallyday is, on its side, back on the moments that preceded the death of George Floyd : “Here is George Floyd, as she wrote in the caption of a photo of the victim, posted on Instagram. Yesterday, he was killed by a white policeman in Minneapolis, [dans l’État du] Minnesota. George Floyd was arrested for attempting to pay with a fake ticket in a grocery store. In the video clip released, the agent-plated [George] Floyd to the ground. His knee is on the neck of Floyd. Floyd cries out for help several times. “I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe.” Passers-by begged the officer to release him, but he refuses. George Floyd died.”

Madonna has also expressed his disgust in the caption of an advertisement : “See that cop choke George Floyd with his knee on his neck, handcuffed and helpless, crying for his life with your head in the tar is the most disgusting, the most heart wrenching I’ve seen in a long time”, she explained. The rapper Snoop Dogg, for his part, shared the following excerpt from a film, signed Spike Lee, in which a police officer kills a black man-american. “This film is called Do The Right Thing, d’@officialspikelee, and it came out 30 years ago, and it always happens in real life, what should we do?” is it insurgent.

“That one does not ask us why we are afraid”

Other artists have accompanied their tribute to George Floyd a vibrant advocacy. “That one does not ask us why we are afraid, has written Aïssa Maïga, in capital letters. George Floyd is handcuffed. Belly to the ground. Stuck under the weight of the police officer that it blocks the rib cage. George Floyd can not breathe. He’s choking. He shouts. He begs. The police, under the eyes and the invectives of the witnesses, is immutable.”

Before continuing : “For us, in France, we would love to hear raise the voices of those within the police force, who strongly condemn the institutional racism.” The popstar Ariana Grande has, for its part, mentioned some of the tweets around the case in his story Instagram. A large-scale mobilisation, the actors have taken the quote from a certain Will Smith in the “Late Show” to Stephen Colbertin 2016 : “racism has not gotten worse, it is just filmed.”