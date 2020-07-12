you do not have a kinship with Dolly Parton ?

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton have been known each other for a very long time. In addition, they have a very special bond and it explains everything.

Miley Cyrus has always been very close to Dolly Parton. The two singers are very good, but that they have a relationship of kinship.

Fans of Miley Cyrus think that they know all of the family of the singer. In fact, the first star shared the screen with her father in Hannah Montana and other stars have made a few appearances.

So, Dolly Parton is a familiar face to fans of the singer. And for a good reason, the star of the Country has made some appearances in the series Hannah Montana. It was all in the skin of aunt Dolly and it is not for nothing she was wearing this name.

In effect, Dolly and Miley Cyrus have a relationship. Dolly has never had children, but she is related to Miley. At his birth, Billy Ray Cyrus has asked Dolly if she wanted to be his godmother.

The latter agreed and she was happy to have a niece. So, Miley and Dolly Parton are a very beautiful duo and they are even inseparable.

Miley Cyrus is still very close to Dolly !

Dolly has always been seen as a true member of the family, Cyrus. Also, the Country singer I prefer that Miley calls him her ” Fairy godmother “ because the latter is still watching over her.

Fans of Miley Cyrus were able to see the singer on the stage with her godmother. In fact, in the year 2016, they did a performance together on the show the Voice and they sang ” Jolene “.

In any case, Miley Cyrus he admits to have learned a lot along Dolly. Therefore, it has become indispensable. “People are taught not to judge a book by its cover, or in her large breasts and her thick hair “ she had confided in Y.

Therefore, Miley, Dolly Parton and Billy Ray Cyrus wants to be very close to. They are a very good family and it seems that the singer has always been very well surrounded.

