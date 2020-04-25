The news of the donacin of one million euros, divided between his Wales natural and your Spain-seasonal, I ran as the plvora in the media. In England, resalt the commitment of Gareth Bale that gift something like 500 thousand euros the hospital in Cardiff where I was bornbut the other half, which was to Spain, was not so widespread immediately. That’s, once known to all, the action has a lot of logic.

Bale knows that there is no better place to continue playing and possibly retire in Real Madrid: the gals loves the city for its constant sun, the be able to play golf, the 15 million euros per season wins and an, you are missing two years ms contract.

“Bale loves the Real Madrid, the city and its life all”

Of all the generous donacin that made the hospital madrileo of The Peace to show their sensitivity in these times of pandemic, which both hit the pas ibrico especially in Europe. This has been received with applause by his followers, which highlight its commitment: “Gareth loves the Real Madrid, the city and its life, all” bean declared their hbil agent months ago.

And despite the complicated relationship with Zidane both inside and outside the field, Bale dej clear that na has a lot to offer s to Real Madrid.