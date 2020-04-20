You do not want to return to Italy and Juventus is going to take: “Or returns or chau”

Juventus will be forced to terminate the contract of one of their players as this does not want to comply with the orders of the club and Italian from Turn does not want anything to do with rebeldas or special treatment: we are speaking of Gonzalo Higuan the argentine striker who has a foot outside of the Vecchia Signora.

And is that the attacker is asked to stretch his stay in Argentina, because you don’t see sure how are things in Italy but since Juventus is not gust about it and if you do not return to the 4 of may, when I start the desconfinamiento, the club can terminate his contract now, which in reality is valid up to June 2021.

“Sport” of Spain says that Higuan wants to stay in Argentina with his family and especially his mother who is ill but Juventus, as well as all the clubs, irn claiming their footballers. Higuan already amenaz with not to travel if he himself considers that it is not safe.