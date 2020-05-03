You don’t know how to write Jake Gyllenhaal on the first try ? This site will reassure you

There are celebrities that we love, but we still do not know to write the name. A website has been created for us to give more credence on the subject, showing that internet users are generally like us.

Have you ever tried looking for information on Jake Gyllenhaal or Scarlett Johansson on Google ? If yes, you surely have experienced difficulty to write correctly their names. A site spotted by The Next Web this February 25, 2019 is going to make you give more credence to.

People’s attempts to spell “Gyllenhaal”, as a Sankey diagram. Success rate ≈ 20 % pic.twitter.com/WI9S6tmW61 — Colin Morris (@HalfEatenScone) January 14, 2019

The site is called” The Gyllenhaal Experiment “in tribute to Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal, actor and actress. Its creator Colin Morris is interested in the comments posted on Reddit that contained the expression” (sp ?) “. This term is used on the site to indicate that one is not sure of the spelling of a name. Without surprise, the name of Jake Gyllenhaal is one of those that are the most income.

600 000 attempts, and some successes

Colin Morris also listed 600 000 attempts to write Scarlett Johansson, followed by a” (sp ?) “. More than two attempts in three resulted in a failure.

” The Gyllenhaal Experiment “shows what are most common mistakes for each name. Below, here is how the users of Reddit can write the first name of Britney Spears. About 608 000 attempts, 489 000 have well spelled. Others have preferred to Brittany, Briteny or Briney (yes…).

If you have a few minutes to lose in front of you, the site contains a small game. It consists of having to write the spelling of a personality correctly. And we wish to you for this a lot of courage.

Photo credit of the a : Mounting Numerama / Wiki Commons