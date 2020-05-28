You have beautiful blue eyes, you know ?

Married since 2 years only Pete Townshend, guitarist and leader of the group The Who is on tour in the United States. At the end of the concert, 9 June, 70 to Denver, a young girl is waiting at the door of his lodge and asked him to follow her home.

The chronic in listening is here The BIG blue eyes



In a first time the Rock Star told OK, but it very quickly changes his mind and climbs into the bus. Once alone in her room Townshend remembers this little episode, think back to this groupie and his great big blue eyes. Troubled by such a beautiful look he wrote the song” Behind Blue Eyes “.

In a version more faithful to the original Who -,” Behind blue Eyes “returns to the top of the Charts in 2003. Limp Bizkit or biscuit is soft, a band from Jacksonville Florida has had the good idea to sprinkle a pinch of hard rock well electrified, this unavoidable monument. Mathieu Kassovitz will resume this song for his thriller” Gothika “with Halle Berry, Penelope Cruz and Peter Downey Junior as the lead singer of the band, the very tattooed Fred Durst, he will benefit from the filming of the movie clip to roll a clog from the other world to the beautiful Halle Berry.