YOU HAVE TO SEE HALSEY’S NEW MARBLE HAIR: THE MARBLE EFFECT HAIR DYE

The hair looks evolving Halsey is a beautiful thing. She was blonde, pink, red, turquoise, and let’s not forget the rainbow roots at the 2019 MTV VMAs. Shaved, short, super long, sometimes wigs sometimes real hair, one thing is certain: the pop star never wears the same hairstyle twice – and her new hair adventures confirm this.

Last month, the ” Manic ” singer revealed that she once again shaved her entire head, but not even a few millimeters of hair could stop Halsey and her desire to experiment.

The 26-year-old has just given a new update. Halsey colored her buzzcut with an amazing dye job. A marbled skinhead decorated with neon blue, green, and yellow waves.

She captioned the Instagram reveal: ” Stuff to post. Everything’s disgusting and it’s perfect, ” then posted a second and third selfie to her feed, none of which refer to her blazing hair transformation.

Is there a prize for the most radical hair change of the year? If so, Halsey should win it.

But what are marble hairs? The name says it, marble-effect hair. A color in which nuance or contrasting colors are mixed together giving away an irregular hair look that is different every time.

Clearly, it looks its best on short hair, indeed the shorter they are, the more effective the result will be. It also works on longer hair, but the result is more nuanced.