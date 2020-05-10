You may be able to spend an evening with Rihanna in participating in this contest

You have always wanted to meet Rihanna and party with her ? It may be now or never. The Fondation Clara Lionel, founded by the singer offers the opportunity to an.e lucky.is and his or her +1 to spend a privileged moment in the company of Huey through a competition. We will explain how to participate.

How about you fly out to an all expenses paid stay in a four star hotel with the bonus of an invitation to an event exclusive Fenty Beauty. What have the honour and the privilege to spend an evening in a small committee with Rihanna in person and ask him by the same occasion when it intends to release his album.

A dream that can become reality thanks to a competition set up by 12 December 2019 by the Foundation Clara Lionel. In addition to the trip and the meeting, the organization founded by Rihanna, who comes to the aid of the poorest people in the world also promises to spoil the happy.to be a winner.e a multitude of goodies Fenty Beauty, but also a beauty made by the experts of the brand.

How to participate ?

To participate, nothing more simple just go on the site Omaze who is hosting the contest : just here. Then you will need to click on “participate without contribution”, fill in your information and the tour will be played. To maximize your chances of meeting Rihanna, it is also possible to make donations to the foundation, up to $ 100 (for 2000 additional chances). It remains for us to wish you good luck !