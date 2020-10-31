YOU MUST SEE HALSEY’S HALLOWEEN MAKE-UP: INSPIRED BY TIM BURTON’S CORPSE BRIDE

Halsey flawlessly executed every detail of her Halloween makeup, inspired by Tim Burton’s animated classic, Corpse Bride.

Bridal veil, flower crown, and flowing blue wig, the ” Manic ” singer brought the movie character to life with a pair of glamorous long lashes and precise makeup to exaggerate her big doe eyes. Leather-covered in blue, white gloves, and an extraordinary interpretation.

To reveal the spooky look to her 21.8 million Instagram followers, the star used one of the famous zombie jokes:

” It takes my breath away! Well, if I had one, ” he wrote in the caption of the stunning slideshow.

You are probably wondering who created such a masterpiece. Many asked the pop star on Twitter and Halsey promptly made it clear that all the makeup is her doing :

” Frequently asked questions. Yes, I did my own makeup. Yes, I got pimples later on. ”

Congratulations on the extraordinary skills as a makeup artist, despite the pimples it was really worth it!