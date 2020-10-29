YOU MUST SEE THE METALLIC PINK WEDGE BOOTS THAT LADY GAGA WENT TO VOTE IN

The presidential elections of November 3 are very hot in the USA, so much so that a record number of voters have already chosen the formula of early voting – the possibility of voting before the scheduled election day, by post, or by posting the ballot in special ballot boxes.

Social media is filled with photos of US celebrities sharing their early voting, including stars like Zendaya, Selena Gomez, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynold s, to remind followers to play their part in this crucial election.

But let’s let the theatrical Lady Gaga turn the vote into an irresistible glamorous moment, turning her walk to the polls into a high fashion runway.

View this post on Instagram Category: Ballot Drop Off Realness A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Oct 26, 2020 at 9:17pm PDT

The singer of ” Chromatica ” has published a video, in which, on the notes of her song “Babylon”, we see her get out of a car to post her vote.

Her confident walk is a real show: oversized t-shirt (worn like a dress), the “I voted” pin, and amazing metallic pink wedge boots.

In short, every occasion needs the right shoe and Gaga’s choice is perfect. Superhero shoes to save the world.