“you need to put in place a spatial plan to the Indre,” says André Laignel

Perhaps more than in other cities of the Berry, Issoudun, has been hard hit by the consequences of the health crisis. Two of the major employers in the town are, therefore, in solving for the deposit of logistics of The Room, but also the Saffron Seats, the manufacturer of aircraft seats. The Room where the record proceeds to evolve, however, a candidate to the recovery in the group Beaumanoir has improved your interesting offer with the time more strongly to the logistics. The group already owns, among other trademarks, Morgan and Cache-Cache has proposed the purchase of the site of Montierchaume where I was going to save three-quarters of the 200 jobs, but nothing in relation with the site of Issoudun. André Laignel regrets, but takes the height “Everything is going to go in the direction of the re-creation of jobs is obviously good news.” while calling for caution in stating that the financial component of the bid of Beaumanoir was not the seat belt.

If the folder of Saffron Seating is followed with attention, André Laignel admits to being less concerned about the situation of this giant of the aviation sector, which is more “the object of the national aviation plan. It is one of the 4 companies that benefit from it. It would be inconceivable for the State to put several million dollars in this business without a guarantee of preservation of employment.”

The mayor of Issoudun concerned, however, by the government’s lack of response to your requests “I took the Prime Minister are already 10 days, I have to say that my awe has not had a recognition on the part of the Prime Minister. I think that the hundreds of jobs that are involved in this department, deserve more attention”. In this sense, who is also vice-president of the association of mayors of France considers that the department deserves a comprehensive plan for investment.