You need to watch Chris Evans and brother Scott play the “Challenge couples”

How are you going to really know your brother?!

This is a question that many may ask for the Coronavirus pandemic while the Americans continue to stay at home and spend even more time with their family members closest to.

In an exclusive preview of the all new tonight The show this evening with Jimmy Fallon, Chris Evans and his brother Scott Evans appeared in the show from their home. And alert spoiler: host Jimmy Fallon I wanted to take the Couples ‘ Challenge: Bro Edition with a twist to see if they are really, truly brethren.

“I ask you questions and you have both eyes closed and everything you do is either point to you or your brother and if you point them both toward the same person, you get a point,” said Jimmy to his guests, who quickly felt that it was going to be good. “Never open the eyes.”

It seems simple, no? But it turns out that it’s simple and absolutely hilarious.