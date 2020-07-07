You see on the television this evening, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 ?

Ciné+ Classic of Our horror film “coup de coeur”: Eyes without a face

The the film eyes without a face is relayed to 13: 30 on Cine+ Classic. Here is what is waiting for you in a couple of words. A famous surgeon sacrifices of young women to save the face of his daughter, disfigured in an accident for which it is responsible.

The program of Cine+ Frisson

Rambo 2: la mission (13h32)

In 13h32, see on Cine+ Thrill of the adventure of the movie Rambo 2: la mission the re-broadcast. Here’s a quick summary of this program. After a sentence of five years in prison, the soldier John Rambo is sent back to Vietnam by his superiors to locate the camps of american prisoners. It was in 1985 that George P Cosmatos has directed this film in a time of 1h33, with Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna and Charles Napier. Note : from the August 11, 2020, the repetition of this program is to discover or to rediscover on the site of Ciné+ Frisson, until 31 August 2020.

15.05 : Terminator III – the rise of the machines

Don’t miss the broadcast of the film Terminator III – the rise of the machinesat 15.05 in order to make the most of the afternoon. Know what to expect with the synopsis, keep reading. Helped by a Terminator model T-101, a young man, the future savior of the world, trying to survive the terrible robot that has been sent from the future to eliminate it. For your achievement, you will find Jonathan Mostow, with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Nick Stahl and Claire Danes to headline. The program will be available in the repetition until the September 2, 2020 included.

At 16h58, discover or rediscover Bullhead

Then, don’t miss the thriller Bullheadat 16h58. If you want to know more, here is a quick summary. A breeder of cooling in a traffic of hormones. When a federal agent investigating this heinous trade is killed, the breeder is suspect. A time of 2h03, Bullhead is a film that is not for children under 12 years old-directed by Michaël R Roskam in 2011 with Matthias Schoenaerts, Jeroen Perceval and Jeanne Dandoy in the main roles. In regards to the playback of this movie, which is available on the web site of Ciné+ Frisson, until July 31, 2020.

The afternoon in the other channels

The traffic : RDV on Ciné+ Club

Remember, the thriller The traffic will be available at Ciné+ Club 13: 30. There are in the main roles, Michael Douglas, Don Cheadle and Benicio Del Toro. This thriller takes 2h23 and it is forbidden to children under 10 years of age. It was directed by Steven Soderbergh in 2000. You have the opportunity to discover or revisit this film of suspense, because, as soon as the 13 September 2020, it will be available in the reproduction on the website of Cine+ Club (until 30 September 2020). The traffic is waiting for you !

Art – Spartacus

Another pleasant surprise awaits the viewers of this evening : the movie Spartacus it will be available in replay on Arte at 13h35. In the year 69 before Christ, the roman Empire was faced with the insurrection of the slaves under the leadership of a gladiator named Spartacus.

JFK on OCS Choc

If you prefer, at 15h30, you will have the opportunity to see the broadcast of the film JFK on OCS Shock. In order to know what JFK reserves, please read the following. A prosecutor, is not convinced by the results of the investigation, he decided to return to the bottom of the folder in the assassination of president Kennedy. This thriller will be available to play on the site of the OCS Shock until July 9, 2020.