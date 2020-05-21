“You should be ashamed” : Melania Trump defends his son Barron against a teacher

By
James Reno
-
0
25


“A minor deserves to have a private life.” Such are the words of Melania Trump, who is outraged on his Twitter account @FLOTUS after an attack on her son, Barron, Wednesday, 4 December. The first lady has reacted to remarks by Pamela Karlan, a law professor from the prestigious university of Stanford.

“It was wrong on my part”

Understood in the framework of the procedure for the removal of Donald Trump, the professor has ironically compared the clan Trump in a royal family, stressing that the u.s. Constitution did not give to the chief executive the absolute power of a king. “Donald Trump can call his son Barron, but can not do a baron”, she joked during the hearing.

A joke that was not to the taste of the First Lady. “A child, a minor, deserves to have a private life and should be kept away from politics, she wrote. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed to let you go to a public advocacy very angry and obviously oriented, and use of a child to support your views.”

Related Post:  Christopher, the death of the author of "Words in blue" – RFI Music

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here