“You should be ashamed” : Melania Trump defends his son Barron against a teacher

“A minor deserves to have a private life.” Such are the words of Melania Trump, who is outraged on his Twitter account @FLOTUS after an attack on her son, Barron, Wednesday, 4 December. The first lady has reacted to remarks by Pamela Karlan, a law professor from the prestigious university of Stanford.

“It was wrong on my part”

Understood in the framework of the procedure for the removal of Donald Trump, the professor has ironically compared the clan Trump in a royal family, stressing that the u.s. Constitution did not give to the chief executive the absolute power of a king. “Donald Trump can call his son Barron, but can not do a baron”, she joked during the hearing.

A joke that was not to the taste of the First Lady. “A child, a minor, deserves to have a private life and should be kept away from politics, she wrote. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed to let you go to a public advocacy very angry and obviously oriented, and use of a child to support your views.”

After this tweet, the teacher said to have realized that his comment was inappropriate and has apologized via a press release. “I want to apologize for what I said earlier about the son of the president, it was wrong on my part to do that, she said. I would have liked, obviously, that the president apologizes for what he has done wrong, but I regret that I have said this.”

Teasing by waterfall

During the hearings, Pamela Karlan has also been criticized by Matt Gaetz, republican representative to the u.s. Congress. “Let me also suggest to you that when you invoke the name of the son of the president here, when you try to make a little joke, quoting Barron Trump, this does not give credibility to your argument”, he believed. This is not the first time that the teenager of 13 years is the victim of ridicule in public.

In November 2016, he became the youngest tenant of the White House since John Kennedy. Subsequently, its yawning uncontrollable on stage, a video on which we see play naively with his nephew, 10-month, or even a high five missed with her mother, who fueled the taunts. For a long time disappeared from the radar screens (and for cause), Barron Trump has made his reappearance in August, on the lawn of the White House… where he was more than a good head of the presidential couple.