You should give a chance to the Crocs

In the list of exceptions to the universal rule which says that beauty is subjective, the Hooks occupy a privileged place, since a significant portion of the citizens of this world, large enough to be taken into account, has agreed to their topic, or, more precisely, on their supposed ugliness.

Even well before that will become trend ugly shoes and the sneakers that your dad wore in the 90’s (and he is probably still at this time), bloggers and it-girls, of what we now call influencers, talked very often the Crocs when they posed this question : “Is there a trend or a garment that you would wear forever?”.

Created in 2002 with the idea of becoming the perfect shoe for the sailing, the Fangs, “the most comfortable shoes and the most versatile of the market” (dixit the pub Fangs), are of the past, without understanding quite how the world of the boat to one of the magazines fashion and Instagram fashion people. In any case we should recognize that the company based in Boulder, Colorado, has spent years doing an excellent job of diversifying his catalogue, by creating a large number of options and models different.

This shoe, the secret of which lies principally in a patented material (a resin closed-cell) burst into the world, to the general surprise – one might even say, outright, in a disbelief in general – in the mid-2000s. But these are the years following, vectors of a strategy silent, that fact that people continue to circulate with Fangs in the middle of the year 2020.

Surround yourself with allies who are authorities in the fashion industry or in the public sphere has been the key element that has accompanied the boom in initial of the brand – which also met the famous saying We are talking about me good or bad, regardless. The gist of it is that one speaks to me. Brands such as Balenciaga and Christopher Kane, but also of personalities such as rapper Post Malone or the actress Drew Barrymore have created their own version of Crocs, not without success.

It is perhaps for this reason that, while critics of these “shoes,” believed attend calmly to their end, the Crocs had climbed the ranks to achieve a position far more valued than that of simple trend : they have become a true basic. A level that guarantees a bigger trip, and you open the door of the great family of the essential, and who knows maybe even the lord.

We had already warned in January of the return of the Crocs, when the scanner of trends Lyst has been a significant increase in the number of research over the last few months of last year. The main icons of the generation Z (Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny, etc.) have confirmed this movement in the carrying in public. In reality, the Crocs are not income : the truth is rather that they are never gone.

So, for those who for years have decided to put aside their prejudices and try the comfort promised by the brand (which is undeniable, even to their critics) and for those who are considering since long to add a pair to their wardrobe : maybe this is the time or never. And don’t worry, nobody is obliged to know.

