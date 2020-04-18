You too, make music at home

Have you seen the acoustic concert of Marka with his family, listened to the times performed with an acoustic guitar by a Bruel unshaven or benefits of Typh Barrow on Instagram? Go to the top speed. It has never been so easy to stimulate your own creativity and artistic expression without control of the music theory or playing a lesser instrument. It gives you the best of music apps available for free that will allow you to have fun while making your imagination to work.

GarageBand

Launched in 2004 by Apple, GarageBand is the recording software and music creation the most popular. Installed office in each of the Mac computer, it has allowed Justice to compose his album “Cross”, to Kendrick Lamar to distinguish themselves on “Damned” or to give a worldwide hit for Rihanna with Umbrella. GarageBand provides a number of interfaces, loops, sounds pre-recorded, panels of effects and can be used in its basic free version, hours and hours of musical adventure. Available on the App Store.

Lockdown Music

We owe the initiative of Henri PFR. From the beginning of the confinement, the DJ/producer belgian has invited you to send him by e-mail (lockdownmusic@henripfr.com) videos where you were doing music or at least produce sounds with you in the most original possible: by tapping with a fist on a wall, banging on pots and pans or crunchy in pasta for those who have unnecessarily drained the stocks of Colruyt. Now that all these creative events and the explosive are collected, Henri PFR is going to mix them and integrate them into a single song, it will publish on its social networks in the month of April. To follow his work and your cooperation in this great symphony Covid-19, visit its page on Facebook. www.facebook.com/HenriPFR/

Moog and Korg

The iconic brands of synthesizers have been a nice gesture. On 16 march, the two manufacturers announced that they were the apps of their instruments free of charge to allow some fun and create home. Concretely, Moog offers the app for iOS Model D Minimoog, and a replica of the original model of this analog synthesizer designed in the 70s and used by artists such as Jean-Michel Jarre, Daft Punk, or Telex. The japanese brand Korg offers its app Kaossilator (a model of synthesizer for iOS and Android). We tried the Moog. Without be a geek and have the control of the grand master teutonic Klaus Schulze (Tangerine Dream, Ash Ra Tempel), we quickly were able to lay a melody that we will qualify of”experimental and abstract”. But we’re going fast we develop, it is promised… www.korg.com/fr – www.moogmusic.com (or directly on the App Store).

Magic Piano

With this app, no need to have twelve years of music theory or be able to play “by ear” of Rachmaninoff. Easy-to-use, it allows you to reproduce a thousand pieces on a keyboard. A light comes on on the key that you need to play on the interface, and it is gone! From Bruno Mars to Chopin, the directory is varied. If you’re a fan of all these progressive bands of the 70’s who were playing their concept album with fifty-three keyboards at concerts of more than three hours at Forest National (kind of Yes), be aware that the app allows you to double or even triple the piano keyboard. Available on Google Play (Android) or App Store.

AutoRap

A kind of karaoke rap. Here, it is not really a question of playing the music, still less to sing. It is necessary to simply speak into the microphone of your smartphone on compositions signed Tupac, Nicki Minaj or Eminem. You can slow down or speed up the pace (beware when same with Eminem, it’s the champion flow, turbo), place your own punchlines over beats, mix your flow to that of the artist. www.smule.com or available on Google Play (Android) or App Store.

Ableton Live

As popular as GarageBand or Logic Pro, Ableton Live is a software music production dedicated to the composition and arrangement live. It is used by pros (such as Pedro Winter’s label, Ed Banger), but its basic version (Intro) allows anyone to get involved, with already a rich library of virtual instruments, effects and plugins. It’s paying off, but you can still get a free month trial. www.ableton.com or available on Google Play (Android) or App Store.