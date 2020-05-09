You want the wavy Margot Robbie

At the last ceremony of the Golden Globes, Margot Robbie had a wavy mastered, that we hasten to copy !

On Sunday 5 January at the Beverly Hilton Hotel was held the ceremony of the Golden Globes. The occasion for our favourite stars to set the package next looks and beauty set. But the actress Margot Robbie has, for its part, preferred the simplicity, building on a wavy natural but mastered. Beach insured.

For to achieve this wavythe hairdresser of the stars Bryce Scarlett only used two accessories, from the californian brand Q3. First of all, after having moistened the hair, Margot Robbiehe pulls out the T3 Cura Luxury, a hairdryer ultra powerful, in order to provide a max volume to the hair of the actress.

When the hair, Margot Robbie are dry, Bryce Scarlett chooses the tapered cylinder of the collection T3 Whirl Trio in order to create ripples. But be careful what you wish for this hairstyle, what are ripples wide and loose. Bye-bye curls way to English, and welcome the wavy california.

What is the advantage ? The hairstyle is not not frozenand it gets even a lovely movement.

