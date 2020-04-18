You want to steal Jonathan Rodriguez

Eye, you want to make another albazo to Blue Cross and not part of argentine teams.

Read also: Landon Donovan “busts” to the mexican players for lack of professionalism

According to information coming from South america, the current leader of goleo the Closing 2020, Jonathan Rodriguez Cruz Azul, is in the crosshairs, since a long time ago, from before the suspension by Covid-19, two sets in europe: PSV of the Netherlands and Cagliari, Italy, who would offer more than $ 6 million for his services when everything is back to normal.

According to the journalist Nahuel Ferreira, the ‘Head’ it took the Machine almost $ 4 million dollars.

Rodriguez already played in Europe. In 2015 with Benfica and in 2016 in the Sport of La Coruña.

Do you make the evil to the cement?

Read also: Speech of Henry Bonilla left to managers with more doubts than certainties