YOU WILL HAVE A HARD TIME RECOGNIZING JLO WITH UNICORN HAIR: PASTEL PURPLE, PINK AND SILVER

Jennifer Lopez is an icon in virtually every department: music, film, dance, fashion, and … hair! Whether sporting a bob, a braided updo, some spectacular face-framing lighting, or the curtain bang the superstar is guaranteed to always look absolutely stunning.

The 51-year-old (and not hearing them) isn’t afraid to try new things, but we have to admit that her latest transformation really blew us away.

Her longtime hairstylist Chris Appleton posted new photos of Jennifer on Instagram, where she sports incredible unicorn hair: pastel purple, pink, and silver perfectly blended.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1)

Sure it’s a wig, but the fact remains that JLo can try any style. And we love this unicorn Barbie or space princess look.

But that’s not all, because Appleton shared another incredible hairstyle: a blonde bob with a floral hair art.

The coiffeur explained in the caption that he created the hairstyle using a hair stencil: ” Coming soon ….. #hairart 💫 #hairstencil “.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1)

But what are these two incredible hairstyles for? The answer comes directly from Jennifer Lopez’s Instagram account, which released the teaser of her new video clip for the single ” In The Morning “, which was released last November.

If you look at the clip, you will notice that in some images she shakes her unicorn hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

In short, we can’t wait to see the video clip, we are sure that in terms of hair it will give us a lot of emotions.