YOU WON’T RECOGNIZE BELLA HADID WITH SHORT HAIR AND PLATINUM BLONDE: ICY PIXIE CUT

Bella Hadid changed her look radically, even if only for one day. The supermodel poses for Dior in a platinum blonde wig, an icy pixie cut – surprisingly different, when you think of her usual dark brown!

How do you prepare for a virtual fashion show? With an eye-catching beauty look that grabs users’ attention, of course.

The creative director of Dior for men, Kim Jones, has decided to remotely organize the men’s pre-fall 2021 fashion show with a live streaming video and a screening party. To watch the fashion show online, the muse Bella Hadid, therefore, chose a really bold beauty look, make-up in shades of pink, and a very punk-bleached pixie.

” Bella’s face reminds me of an illustration and that’s what I was emulating, those feminine illustrations from the ’80s with gorgeous makeup,” makeup artist Sam Visser told Vogue of this makeup, which he created for the 24-year-old.

A saturated dusting of mauve and pink, generously distributed on the cheekbones and smokey-effect eyelids with the addition of the taupe tone. Wow.