You’ll have Georgina Rodriguez, New Project with Netflix!

A few days ago, Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez shared excellent news for her millions of followers, she will collaborate with Netflix on a new project where she will be the protagonist.

For many, it is nothing new that Georgina Rodriguez’s romance story with football player Cristiano Ronaldo was like a fairy tale and what millions of women would like to have met the love of their lives by mere chance.

The love between the couple seems to have been immediate because the short time they started dating she was already one of the best-known couples in the media, later with her pregnancy confirmed that CR7 wanted this model as part of her daily life for the rest of her life.

This is because the professional football player had already had three children before meeting his beautiful partner and the name of his children’s mothers was not known, he preferred to keep it a complete secret, but by showing off his new girlfriend and his pregnancy he immediately became a popular person.

Georgina Rodríguez also named Georgina Gio became popular overnight, however, her popularity has been growing exponentially, although of course, she has to do a little with her relationship with Juventus F.C. footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the biggest celebrities in football and social media.

Although of course, it has also been thanks to her personality and supreme beauty that has helped her to consecrate herself as a professional model, so much so that more and more important magazines and clothing brands seek her to work with her.

The same thing happened with the famous Netflix platform, which might have a gold mine with Gio, although in the post she shared five days ago she only comments that she is proud and very excited to be part of the Netflix family did not specify what kind of project she will be working with.

Some media have shared that the project will be a reality show in which we will get to know to some extent, a little about the daily life of the model and entrepreneur, although it could also be a project where a little of Rodriguez’s story is told with Ronaldo, that would be fabulous not only for her admirers but also for those of the footballer.

Precisely Cristiano Ronaldo wrote in Georgina’s commentary box congratulating her, accompanied by some hearts, Ronaldo’s response has more than 8 thousand Likes, without a doubt the couple inspires millions to sigh and want to have a love like theirs.

“Congratulations darling, very proud of you,” CR7 wrote

Netflix has become a monster of the film industry and the production of entertainment content for boys and boys and boys, it has been betting a lot on creating new projects where important personalities from the world are the protagonists.

Documentaries and series are the best with which he has won the most, three important examples of this are Selena, the British Royal family, and Luis Miguel’s series known as “El Sol de México”.

This type of content is why millions have been interested in the last few months and it seems that the Spanish model and celebrity will be next, so her excitement of being part of this select group.

So far no further information has been shared about it, surely the fans of the model, as well as the subscribers of the platform, will be very aware of the upcoming news that will be being released in relation to Georgina Rodríguez.