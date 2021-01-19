CELEBRITIES

YOU’LL LOVE THESE THROWBACK PHOTOS OF CHRIS EVANS, POSTED BY COLLEAGUE KATE BOSWORTH

Posted on

Thanks, Kate Bosworth for blessing us with some fabulous Chris Evans souvenir photos!

The actress posted three pictures with her colleague, taken from the set of the film The Newcomers. The film was released in 2000 and marked the Captain America star’s film debut.

Here you can browse the slideshow:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth)

Chris Evans was 19 when these photos were taken, and today he is 39. Kate Bosworth is two years younger.

Reposting these images in the Stories, the actress recalled how those were times without filters and without studied poses: ” I would like to emphasize to all the influencers that they look perfect on Insta … This is how it went around in the 90s ” he written.

