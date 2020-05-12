You’ll never guess what Millie Bobby Brown bears around the eyes

Aged only 15 years, the actress Millie Bobby Brown arrives to surprise us with her looks and her makeup always very modern. She became a style icon and has managed to establish itself in the fashion sphere. The make-up artist Kelsey Deenihan has posted a picture of the starlet, the 22nd of October last, on her account Instagram with a make-up and very unusual.

Millie Bobby Brown is still evidence of originality. The actress, 15 year old girl has once again opted for a look that belongs only to it. Inspired by the 90’s, the star of “Stanger Things,” has sported a make-up manufactured with genuine CD. This is the make-up artist of the celebrities of Los Angeles, Kelsey Deenihan, who has had this idea very innovative : place pieces of CD around the eyes of the young artist in order to create a circle holographic. A technique to create a truly eye-liner colored and floating. A make-up retro-futuristic style that may not better correspond to the year 2019. A idea as much more original when it is known that the actress was born three years after the release of the first iPod and has maybe never used the CD itself. The photo has a lot longer to its followers since it has got almost 30,000 likes.

Millie Bobby Brown and the makeup : a great love story

its own brand of cosmetics vegan : ” Florence by Mills “, composed of products for the complexion, for the eyes, for the lips… Millie Bobby Brown has wanted a make-up range is accessible to young people with affordable prices (each product costs less than 30 €). And if the make-up CD was in fact a way to announce a new product line, colorful, and sequined brand of cosmetics ? Case to follow…” data-reactid=”22″>If you didn’t know it yet, the young actress has launched on the 26th of August last its own brand of cosmetics vegan : “Florence by Mills “, consisting of products for the complexion, for the eyes, for the lips… Millie Bobby Brown has wanted a make-up range is accessible to young people with affordable prices (each product costs less than 30 €). And if the make-up CD was in fact a way to announce a new product line, colorful, and sequined brand of cosmetics ? Case to follow…

