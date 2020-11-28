YOU’LL WANT THE BTS-THEMED CAKE THAT LIZZO GAVE HER SISTER TOO

If you love BTS, get ready to find out what your next birthday cake will be like because we bet that after seeing the one Lizzo has made, you’ll want it right away too!

The singer shared a video on TikTok showing the cake made to celebrate her sister Vanessa’s birthday and is a dream for any member of the ARMY.

Among strawberries and marshmallows dipped in chocolate, all seven Bangtan Boys in sugared miniature stand out. The touch of class? Jungkook, RM, Jin, Suga, V, J-Hope, and Jimin all sport coordinated looks.

Lizzo said how much you admire BTS in an interview last October, in which he explained that he would love to collaborate with them. Conversely, the boys revealed that they always listen to the 32-year-old album “Cuz I Love You” while they train.

Before that, Melissa Viviane Jefferson (Lizzo’s real name) had posted a photo of her sister wearing a T-shirt with the inscription dedicated to V: “Tae is bae”.

Yes, the Jefferson sisters are full members of the ARMY!