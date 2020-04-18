Young Chop Drops Diss Track directed at Drake, 21 Savage, Montana French

Young Chop has taken countless photos of rappers and producers recently, and now he has recorded his or her problems. While Chop is generally more known for his production work, his new song, “You Know What We Do’ sees rapper and take photos of Drake, 21 Savage, Meek Mill, and French Montana, among others.

The song comes after a week of turbulent to Chop, who has been arrested in Georgia for reckless driving. In a stream Instagram Live on the eve of his arrest, Chop stated that he took an Uber to try to find 21 Savage, with whom he had exchanged fire earlier in the week. Chop allegedly brandished a firearm during the course when he had an argument with an unidentified man. He and the driver of Uber were then followed by the man, who could have fired shots into the vehicle before leaving. A short time after having been free to leave, he stated that he had been placed in provisional detention for tags expired.

“Slip in your block, I look for” slap Chop on the new ” You Know What We Do “, referring perhaps to the incident of this week.

The young Chop has been trying to appeal to rappers recently, 21 Savage, Meek Mill, and French Montana have all responded to his blows. “Because you Chicago-you’re the n * gga the hardest part of America? “21 asked on a stream Instagram direct. “It doesn’t matter where you come from, this shit does not make you not tough. “

Meek, however, said that he was concerned about the mental health of Chop. “It is obvious that Chop has mental problems “, he wrote. “You gazez so many things that you just ignore it! I get beats from him for years, I hope that it will go well. “Similarly, the Montana French expressed her concern for the safety of Chop. “This is only a matter of time before someone kills her life,” he tweeted.