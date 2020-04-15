Young Chop still cracks and insult Drake

Young Chop is sinking in the crisis.

If there is a to which the containment does not do well, it is the producer of Chicago’s Young Chop. While he has already put the half of the american rap-to-back in his insults, and his repeated attacks on social networks, here he is taking on Drake and the treaty of “p*te”…

Young Chop goes wrong. All he does during this containment is demonstrated. He began by insulting Meek Mill, then he is taken to 21 Savage, even going so far as to invent a shooting that occurred in the hood of the rapper in Atlanta where the Chop was come to seek him and has totally sided about Sean Kingston. French Montana has also recognized the problems of the beatmaker and would like to help him if he was not confined. Actually, the last release of Young Chop confirms it, it cracks completely.

Obviously not in his plate, Young Chop, has shared a publication on Instagram on which you can see Drake and read the following text :

“I have still not finished. I am not Meek. […] It is a p*te also like this little s*lope JR.”

Hey, everything is not very clear, but everyone has understood the substance of the message…