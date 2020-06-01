Young influencers are planning to relocate together to… boost their social networks: “No alcohol, no drugs, no boyfriends”

Nine young influencers will find themselves in a villa suburbs to propel their profiles on TikTok and Instagram, on the model of the “Hype house” which brings the american stars of social networks.

From Friday to Sunday, Rafael Caplan (1.5 million fans on TikTok), Maxime Skye (only 640,000) or “Louisergt” (373.000) have been invited by their agent to a first weekend creative, where they multiply the challenges and choreographies viral, in these videos are limited to 60 seconds.

“In terms of benefits, one will decide to settle all together at the back to school”, said on Wednesday their agent, Imhotep Olympio, 18 years.

Several of these “collab houses,” bringing together the creators of YouTube, and Instagram have formed in recent years in the United States.

From December 2019, the “Hype House” made a splash on the TikTok with twenty members, among the biggest stars of the network, teens Charli D’amelio, Chase Hudson and Addison Rae.

Each creator agrees by contract to pay the agency a percentage of what it earns via its partnerships. “As soon as one brings together many artists under a single roof, it attracts more audience”said Mr. Olympio.

Three of the participants are minors, there will be “no alcohol, no drugs, no boyfriends”said the agent. “It is for work, for that this is conducive to creativity”.

Since the announcement of the project on Sunday, supported by its members, the group @thefrenchhouseparis has already won the 150,000 fans on Instagram and 300,000 on TikTok.

The social network of the chinese group ByteDance, already very popular among young people, has exploded during the containment, attracting such celebrities as Jennifer Lopez or Justin Bieber. Bytedance has placed at the head of TikTok the former head of the platforms of streaming Disney (Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+), Kevin Mayer.