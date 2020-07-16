your birthday overshadowed by Elizabeth II

This Friday, July 17, was going to be the day of Camilla Parker Bowles, who will celebrate his 73 years. If the members of the royal family should be no surprise that enter in the social networks to wish him a happy birthday, all eyes will also be directed to Elizabeth II. Always confined in the castle of Windsor with the prince Felipe since the 19 march, the queen will mark her first public event since four months.

As reported in The Express, Elizabeth II will meet with the veteran and the british captain Tom Moore, in the castle of Windsor. On the occasion of its appearance, this time face-to-face, and not through a screen, the queen is going to knight in the centenary, which garnered 32 million pounds for the caregivers during childbirth. It is an honor for this veteran of the Second world war, who has infatuated the counters thanks to his feat of physical, to do laps every day in his garden with his walker.

A meeting expected

A symbolic meeting and necessarily highly anticipated, while respecting social distancing measures, that is what is going to overshadow the anniversary of the duchess of Cornwall. While all the events of the year of the royal family of England have been delayed, nothing has been confirmed about the festivities of Camilla Parker Bowles, says The Express. But one thing is for sure, this should be done in the privacy and discretion, in the image of the queen’s birthday on 21 April, which had not

