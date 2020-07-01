your campaign is awesome to Burberry know !

Kendall Jenner has yet to puncture the screen with the new campaign of Burberry. You see, the dark-haired pyromaniac is amazing.

Kendall Jenner has yet to put everyone of agreement in the the world of fashion. For the new campaign of the brand Burberry, the star has impressed some of his most fervent admirers. MCE TV is going to reveal to you everything from a to Z.

We do this more Kendall Jenner ! For several years, the pretty brunette is in the glare of the spotlight.

If the star continues to make some appearances in “Keeping Up With The Kardashians “, it is especially in the “gateways “ it is brilliantly illustrated.

Today, Kendall Jenner is one of the models best paid in the world. In the same way that Kaia Gerber, or even sisters Hadid.

Despite the pandemic, the young woman is as collaborations with the right-to-left. There is not a long time ago, the aunt of the North has launched a whole new range cosmetics with her sister Kylie.

Kendall Jenner and Burberry : A collaborative blast !

Like the other members of her family, Kendall Jenner is also very active on the web. On Instagram, she has more than 133 million subscribers.

It is what it is ! In this social network, their fans were able to follow your journal during the confinement.

The latest news, everything is going well for her. On the 27th of June last, Kendall Jenner has also celebrating 36 years of his half-sister Khloé.

And view the images, the clan Kardashian-Jenner, is fun. But there are a couple of hours, the beautiful Kendall has done that everyone agrees with the new campaign Burberry.

In their social networks, the daughter of Kris Jenner has teasé the incredible video. In the preview revealed on the Canvas, the star poses with a set of the brand ultra trend.

In front of the camera, the aunt of Mason seems sublime. ” Wooow, Kendall hypnotic as usual” we can read in the video from Instagram of Riccardo Tisci.

Or even : “Amazing, I love it ! Too beautiful ! ” . Allow us to admire the sublime video of the top !

