your concert in Paris cancelled, a new date in the year 2021







The singer Lady Gaga, who unveiled her new album on the 29th of may last, it must occur in concert in the Stade de France, on July 24. The date has been postponed.

The news just broke : the concert of Lady Gaga is brought forward. For several weeks, due to the pandemic of Covid-19, the date of the star in Paris, on July 24, 2020 was in danger of cancellation. On his Twitter account, the singer has just announced that their concert was postponed to July 25, 2021. Tickets are still available for this new date, or refunded in the usual outlets. As a reminder, it is the only date Lady Gaga in France for their world tour The Chromatica Ball.

Meanwhile, the next year, their fans can console themselves with the sixth album of the interpreter Poker Facecalled Chromatica and published the past month of may. Since its output had been shifted, since the album was originally expected to be in stores on April 10. This album features 16 songs and pop rhythms. It is said that Lady Gaga had set the tone with the first three singles Chromatica : Stupid Love, Rain on Me with Ariana Grande and Sour Candy with Blackpinkthe women in the group of K-pop. Also on the menu of this album, Sine From Abovea duet with Elton John. Lady Gaga revives the pop of his debut, which certainly should appeal to the Little Monsters.